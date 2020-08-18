The Hunt County Commissioners Court continues working on the proposed 2020-21 county budget, which includes a 4-cent reduction in the property tax rate.
The commissioners conducted a brief budget workshop Monday, at which time County Auditor Bruce Ballard suggested conducting a formal hearing on the budget during the Sept. 15 meeting.
“And we’ll have the appropriate notices in the paper for that also,” Ballard said. “We’re having the workshops which are basically open to the public and wen we have a regular meeting we have the open forum there also, so people still have an opportunity to speak without having to have an extra meeting.”
County Judge Bobby Stovall recommended adding the issue to the agenda for the next regular agenda on Aug. 25.
“Just in case anything comes up and give the public another opportunity to comment and review it online,” Stovall said.
The budget would include a proposed property tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the current fiscal year’s 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget raises an additional $1,074,396 in revenue from property taxes, an increase of 3.16 percent from the current budget.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the county from the same properties in both the current fiscal year and the 2020-21 tax year, is set at 46.7017 cents per $100 valuation.
The “voter approval rate,” which had previously been known as the rollback rate, the highest tax rate the county may adopt before voters are entitled to petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback rate, is 49.9958 cents per $100 valuation.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget.
