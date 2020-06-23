With the Hunt County Courthouse remaining closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with multiple murder and other major trials pending, the Hunt County Commissioners Court is considering a plan to use two local auditoriums to conduct jury selections.
The commissioners are scheduled to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business, the commissioners are scheduled to consider rental agreements with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
Hunt County currently has nine pending capital murder and murder cases pending before the 196th and 354th District Courts, including three potential death penalty capital murder cases.
• Jury selection had been scheduled to begin in the 196th District Court on June 1 in the case of Tyrone Jamaal Williams of San Marcos, charged with capital murder in connection with with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce four years ago. The start of jury selection is currently scheduled for Feb. 22, 2021.
• Brooke Ashley Craig of Greenville has been charged with capital murder and also faces lesser included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7. Jury selection is currently scheduled for Sept. 14.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett has been indicted of capital murder of multiple persons involving the Feb. 4 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. A trial date has not been set in the case.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has indicated trials are not expected to begin in the state until at least Aug. 1. Once they do begin, Hunt County officials will still likely have to consider social distancing guidelines during the jury selection process, and the county’s two district courts are not large enough to accommodate the hundreds of people who will be called in to the jury pools for any of the pending death penalty cases.
The commissioners voted in May to approve $150,000 for the purchase and installation of new audio/video systems for both of the County Court At Law and the 354th District courtrooms, as well as new Zoom camera kits for the 196th District courtroom and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Zoom Room.
Once trials do begin, should they be conducted online because of the pandemic, the prisoners and any other person who is watching the audio and visual has to also be able to see everything happening in the courtroom. Individuals who are parties to the events, who are attending the proceedings online, have the legal right to also watch and hear from the defendants, attorneys and witnesses.
