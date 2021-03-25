The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to make big changes to the county’s election process, during which local election officials were a little confused as to what the changes entailed or why they were necessary.
Following up a process which began during the March 9 meeting, the commissioners voted to create the position of Election Administrator in preparation for the May 1 municipal elections. The commissioners also named the first person to the position, at least on an interim basis, and established a new Hunt County Elections Commission.
During the March 9 meeting, the commissioners voted to abolish the position of Joint Elections Administrator and also approved a separation agreement for current Joint Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the ordinance placed before the commissioners Tuesday involved three steps, including the reestablishment of a new elections commission, which would be made up of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger.
The five-member commission would replace the 20-member Joint Elections Commission named in October 2019, as there would no longer be a Joint Elections Administrator.
The office of Voter Registrar would return to the Hunt County Tax Office, with the remaining duties moving to the County Clerk’s Office.
The commissioners agreed March 9 to hire Shelly Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator to continue the preparations for the May election.
Ray said the elections commission, once it meets, would decide who would assume the office of Elections Administrator on a permanent basis.
“And then they will come back to the (commissioners) court for a final ratification,” Ray said.
Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale told the commissioners they should move very cautiously before proceeding with the measure.
“We’ve seen with the last couple of elections that tempers can get pretty high and that people need to feel comfortable with the election results,” Hale said. “We need to move carefully through this, so that there is no hint of any impropriety. That’s my motivation in this.”
“There’s a lot of confusion about this,” said Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry Davis said. “We have a lot of people asking a lot of questions.”
Hale said he was in favor of the return to the five-member commission.
“We are too,” said Stovall. “That’s why we’re here.”
Stovall explained one of the problems with the larger board was being unable to bring all the members together to conduct a meeting.
Ray said the move to a Joint Elections Commission was based on an election code created by the state lawmakers, which made it even harder to get rid of.
“It isn’t super clear,” Ray said of the statute. “The Legislature kind of passed it through without putting into place the specific measures for how to undo that.”
Ray said there was “a gray area” in the code in that the law likewise does not make clear whether the original five-member commission can be used, or whether it had to be formally reestablished.
“The reestablishment is basically to be as careful as we possibly can be,” Ray said.
Wineinger asked whether the designation of an Elections Administrator should be posted and advertised as a county employee.
Eventually, rather than taking one vote to handle three steps. the commissioners agreed to make three official votes; to appoint the commission, to formally create the Elections Administrator position and to appoint Ash to the post on an interim basis pending the final decision by the Elections Commission. All three votes were unanimous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.