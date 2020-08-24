The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected Tuesday to extend the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners may also discuss the proposed county budget, which includes a significant tax rate reduction.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet for the next regular session workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• A formal agenda for Tuesday’s agenda had not been issued as of press time Friday. However, the commissioners voted unanimously at the Aug. 11 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remains in effect until midnight Tuesday.
While the county had previously been basing its resolution on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, the county is currently following the guidelines for returning to work issued by the Centers for Disease Control .
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Hunt%20County%20Health%20Authority%20Order%20Regarding%20Return%20to%20Work%20with%20Exhibits.pdf.
• A formal hearing on the proposed county budget is expected during the September 15 commissioners meeting.
County Judge Bobby Stovall also recommended adding the issue to the agenda for Tuesday’s regular agenda.
The budget would include a proposed property tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the current fiscal year’s 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget raises an additional $1,074,396 in revenue from property taxes, an increase of 3.16 percent from the current budget.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the county from the same properties in both the current fiscal year and the 2020/21 tax year, is set at 46.7017 cents per $100 valuation.
The “voter approval rate”, which had previously been known as the rollback rate, the highest tax rate the county may adopt before voters are entitled to petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback rate, is 49.9958 cents per $100 valuation.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget.
