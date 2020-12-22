The Hunt County Commissioners Court could vote today to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and to keep the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public except by appointment only through the end of the year and into 2021.
A vote on the status of the resolution is included under the agenda for the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses because of rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Dec. 8 to extend the order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension was in effect until today’s regular court session.
Should the commissioners vote to extend the measure again, it would continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Jan. 11.
Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to remain at maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
Trauma Service Area E was reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity was at 17.3 percent as of Dec. 17.
A copy of the county’s COVID-19 resolution is available on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/COVID%20resolution%2012.8.20.pdf.
