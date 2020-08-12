The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet once more this week, during a special session to work on setting the annual budget.
The commissioners will also talk about salaries for county employees and a revised computer policy for county employees.
The commissioners are expected to convene at 10 a.m. Friday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the Fiscal Year 20/21 budget and salary adjustments for elected and non-elected county officials.
The current property tax rate is 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the previous fiscal year’s tax rate of 51.1899 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners approved taking $10 million from the fund balance in the current year’s budget to help pay for expected repairs and maintenance at the Hunt County jail, courthouse and other county offices, as well as for county roads.
The budget also included a $1.2 million increase, to pay for an across the board raise for county employees.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
