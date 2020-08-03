The Hunt County Commissioners Court will be meeting in two special sessions this week, to begin the process of setting the annual budget, and to continue working on regulations for subdivisions in the county.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the first special session, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business the commissioners are scheduled to discuss county budgetary issues for the upcoming fiscal year.
The current property tax rate is 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the previous fiscal year’s tax rate of 51.1899 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners approved taking $10 million from the fund balance in the year’s budget to help pay for expected repairs and maintenance at the Hunt County jail, courthouse and other county offices, as well as for county roads.
The budget also included a $1.2 million increase, to pay for an across the board raise for county employees.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
The second special session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom. The item under new business includes a discussion of the draft of the Subdivision Regulations and Engineering Standards Manual with Daniel Harrison of Freese and Nichols, Inc.
Potential executive session items on both agendas include discussions with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray regarding legal issues related to COVID-19 and/or budgetary issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.