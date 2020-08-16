Voters in Hunt County will be joining those across North Texas this November in deciding who will be their next congressman and state representative, as well as make decisions in several local races.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled as part of Monday’s special meeting on the budget to call for the Nov. 3 general election. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez will also present the commissioners with a list of proposed polling locations for their approval.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Early voting for the election is scheduled Oct. 13-30.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail, received not postmarked, is Oct. 23.
With many of the county races already determined following the political party primaries, there are still two big area contests that will be on the ballot.
State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, has been chosen at the Republican Party’s nominee to succeed former U.S. Rep. John Ratliffe (R-Fate) for the House District 4 post. Ratcliffe currently serves as the Director of National Intelligence, after being appointed by President Donald Trump, making him ineligible to run for the office. Fallon is scheduled to face Russell Foster of Sherman, who is the Democratic Party nominee.
The contest for Texas House District 2 will be between Republican Bryan Slaton of Royse City and Democratic Party representative Bill Brannon of Como.
The race for Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 will feature Republican Richy Valenzuela against Democrat Glen Stone.
The Nov. 3 ballot is also expected to include multiple city council, school district and other municipal elections that were postponed from the May voting period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone needing additional information can contact the Hunt County Voter Administration Office at 903-454-5467, come by the office at 2217 Washington St. in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Details about the office and voter information about the upcoming election are also included under the “Departments” list on the Hunt County website at www.huntcounty.net.
