The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled today to consider renewing the county’s membership in a program that helps pay for defense attorneys in death penalty capital murder cases.
A vote to approve the renewal of the interlocal agreement with Lubbock County through the Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program is included under the agenda for the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Hunt County has been a part of the program since first enrolling in August 2012.
The West Texas Regional Public Defender Office was established in 2007 through interlocal agreements between the counties in the 7th and 9th judicial regions, with Lubbock County serving as the administrative county. Each participating county agrees to pay a yearly fee, based on its population and the number of capital murder cases it has filed within the last 10 years.
The cost of the program to Hunt County is on a sliding scale, with the costs rising each year.
There are some limitations to the program. In the event two people are charged with capital murder and are facing the death penalty in the same case, the office could only defend one of them. The office also doesn’t handle the appeals of any convictions, nor does it pay for “second chair” defense attorneys, both of which would be still be paid for through the county. The office also does not handle capital murder cases where the death penalty is not being sought.
Hunt County currently has three potential death penalty capital murder cases pending trial, two of which at last report are being represented by the West Texas Regional Public Defender Office.
