The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to continue extending the county’s COVID-19 resolution and to keep the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public.
Meanwhile, the virus continued to surge in the county during the end of last week, with 71 new COVID-19 cases reported.
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses because of rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Dec. 12 to extend the current order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only.
During Tuesday’s commissioners' court regular session, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the wording of the resolution hadn’t changed.
“It is the same two-page resolution that we’ve seen the past five, or six, or seven months in a row now,” Ray said, adding the only difference were the dates involved
With the commissioners' vote, the measure will continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Feb. 9.
Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under Governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to remain at maximum of 50 percent occupancy levels.
Trauma Service Area E was reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity was at 21.6 percent as of Sunday.
Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department listed the newest cases of COVID-19 as having occurred Jan. 21-22, raising the county’s total cases to 4,793 as of Tuesday, an increase of 236 cases in one week.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, which would detail the number of recovered patients and the total number of patients still hospitalized, had not been released as of press time.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
As of Friday afternoon, the state showed 115 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents, an increase of 18 deaths in the past week.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 110 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 54 as of Tuesday.
