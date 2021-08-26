The Hunt County Commissioners Court hosted the first public hearing is on the proposed Hunt County budget Tuesday, making a handful of requested personnel changes in the process.
County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.
If approved, it would represent the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
The budget includes a 6% across the board pay increase for county employees.
The budget also includes increases in the amount the county provides to assist its volunteer fire departments.
While no one spoke for or against the budget during the public hearing, the commissioners did hear Tuesday from some of the county’s department heads, whether in person or via letter, seeking some additions in personnel.
Following an executive session, the commissioners agreed to add one position to be split between the justice of the peace and constable’s office in Commerce, one position for the IT Department and one position for the Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office.
The commissioners are scheduled to vote on adopting the tax rate and the budget on August 31. The budget and tax rate must be adopted before the start of the next fiscal year on October 1.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
