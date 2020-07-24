On second thought, the Hunt County Commissioners Court will not meet for a special called session today.
After a special session Tuesday afternoon, a second meeting had been planned for 10 a.m. today but was canceled Thursday morning.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved additional purchases for audio and visual equipment at two justice of the peace courtrooms.
Also under new business Tuesday was a discussion related to salary adjustments for elected and non-elected officials. The same item was included under today’s agenda.
Multiple issues were also scheduled to be addressed on both agendas under executive session, including a consultation with the county civil attorney on agenda items requiring confidential, attorney/client advice necessitated by the deliberation or discussion of said items; including a COVID-19 legal update, a potential municipal incorporation election; a discussion of the Summit Ranch settlement proposal and /or the potential solar farm “Payment in Lieu of Taxation” proposal.
But following more than 90 minutes in executive session Tuesday, the commissioners returned to the regular agenda and approved line item budget transfers before adjourning the meeting.
The commissioners are scheduled to convene for the next regular session, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
