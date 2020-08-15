The Hunt County Commissioners Court has begun the work of setting the 2020-21 county budget.
The commissioners met for a budget workshop Friday, a process that is expected to take several days as they examine the financial status and needs of each department.
County Auditor Bruce Ballard led off the workshop by providing a summary of the preparations for the budget.
“We’re looking at adding about $5 million to our fund balance this year, to end up with a fund balance of general operating $18 to $18.5 million,” Ballard said.
Ballard said that there is a new feature in the budget this year, the “no new revenue” rate.
“This used to be called the effective tax rate,” Ballard said.
It is the rate that would be the tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the county from the same properties in both the current fiscal year and the 2020/21 tax year. That rate is set at 46.7017 cents per $100 valuation.
“However we did have new properties added to the tax roll this year,” Ballard said, which added another $1.74 million of revenue.
He said that hopefully will mean a property tax rate decrease can be expected this year.
“We have taken the position to do what we can to lessen the burden to our Hunt County taxpayers,” Ballard said.
The “voter approval rate,” which had previously been known as the rollback rate, the highest tax rate the county may adopt before voters are entitled to petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback rate, is 49.9958 cents per $100 valuation.
The current property tax rate is 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the previous fiscal year’s tax rate of 51.1899 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners are scheduled to continue the budget process during a workshop at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
