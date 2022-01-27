The Hunt County Commissioners Court has agreed to assist the local hospital system recoup the losses it continues to incur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After meeting in closed session, commissioners authorized a $750,000 payment to the healthcare system through ARP (American Rescue Plan) funding.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles appeared before commissioners Tuesday, asking for assistance through the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP).
“Hunt County and our hospital is really in a crisis mode,” Boles said, noting the Greenville facility remains filled to overflowing.
In one example, Boles said as of Tuesday morning, 24 patients were receiving care at the ICU at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. “We only have 16 beds,” Boles said.
As a result, Hunt Regional Healthcare has been running at a deficit for months, which, Boles said, has created “an extreme burden” for the system.
He explained that since Oct. 1, 2021, Hunt Regional Healthcare has incurred almost $7.8 million in COVID-19-related expenses, for which it is expected to receive about $4 million in payments.
“So we’ll be getting another $3.7 million in deficits in taking care of these patients,” he said.
One of the largest expenses comes in the form of the additional nursing and therapists needed, with each of the individuals coming at a premium cost of up to $170 per hour, according to Boles.
Boles said the state has helped pay for the nurses but is paying for fewer as the pandemic continues, with the hospital district to make up the difference.
“We are having to do this at an extremely high labor cost,” he said.
Boles said that on any given day, as many as 115 of the hospital district’s employees are also out due to sickness of their own.
“So every morning is a management fire drill figuring out how to keep operations running and the doors open,” he said.
The local hospitals are also providing COVID-19 tests. Boles said more than 9,000 of the tests were conducted so far this month. While the district is expected to recoup most or all of the costs involved in the testing, the payments can take six months or more to arrive, which means the hospital system currently is awaiting for about $2 million in payments.
“It is very expensive care we are providing,” Boles said.
