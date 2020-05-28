The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to approve multiple purchases of audio/video equipment for the county’s courtrooms and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move which is likely to result in some significant long term changes for how trials are conducted in the county.
The commissioners met Tuesday to consider applying for funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic SecurityAct which provided $2 trillion for the health care resources needed to fight COVID-19.
As a result of the pandemic, the courtrooms in Hunt County have largely been operating using online services and via teleconferencing.
“When COVID hit … we had to ask the courts not to bring inmates to the courthouse,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall. “The only way to do that is through audio visual.”
The commissioners voted to approve the purchase and installation of new audio/video systems for both of the County Court At Law and the 354th District courtrooms, as well as new Zoom camera kits for the 196th District courtroom and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Zoom Room. The funding of the total cost of $150,265.48 for the projects is to come from the county’s COVID-19 Expense Fund.
“When we open the courts back up and start having trials, then the prisoners and any other person who is watching the audio and visual has to also be able to see what's happening in the courtroom,” Stovall said. “Right now all they can see is the judge and the judge is the only one talking to them.”
Once trials resume, then those individuals who are parties to the events, who are attending the proceedings online, have the legal right to also watch and hear from the defendants, attorneys and witnesses.
“We would have never done this without COVID, we would never have had to,” Stovall said, noting that under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, jury trials cannot begin until at least Aug. 1.
But Stovall expects the process will be in place even longer.
“We’re not going to be bringing prisoners back to the courthouse probably ever again, except for jury trials,” Stovall said. “Hopefully this is going to stop most, if not all, of the inmate transfers.”
The commissioners also voted to approve funding under the CARES Act designated for voting and elections but took no action for reimbursements of approved costs under the act designated for volunteer fire departments.
Stovall said that measure was being tabled and would be considered again on the June 9 regular meeting agenda.
