The Hunt County Commissioners Court took quick votes this week to adopt the proposed county budget and tax rate.
The commissioners also voted Tuesday to formally call for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election, which will also include a bond election to pay for a new county jail and sheriff’s office.
No one addressed the commissioners during public hearings Tuesday on both the proposed tax rate and budget, both of which were then adopted on unanimous votes.
County Judge Bobby Stovall proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.
It represented the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and is drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
The budget includes a 6% across the board pay increase for county employees and increases in the amount the county provides to assist its volunteer fire departments.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
The commissioners had already voted to add a proposition on the Nov. 2 election ballot, calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which if approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to formally include the bond election on the scheduled Constitutional amendment ballot.
