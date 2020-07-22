The Hunt County Commissioners Court met for a special-called session Tuesday afternoon and intends to do it again Friday.
The commissioners took swift action Tuesday approve the purchase and installation of a Zoom Integration and Huddle Cart for both the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Courtroom and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Courtroom from AVSANT, LLC. for a total amount of a little more than $105,000. Funding for both items was available under the county’s COVID-19 Expense Fund.
As a result of the pandemic, the courtrooms in Hunt County have largely been operating using online services and via teleconferencing and County Judge Bobby Stovall reiterated his earlier stance in noting such purchases were necessary to help reduce the flow of inmates to and from the Hunt County Detention Center and Hunt County Courthouse.
The commissioners voted in May to approve $150,000 for the purchase and installation of new audio/video systems for both of the County Court At Law and the 354th District courtrooms, as well as new Zoom camera kits for the 196th District courtroom and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Zoom Room.
After less than 10 minutes during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners moved into an executive session regarding several potential issues. The commissioners had not returned to the regular agenda as of press time Tuesday.
The commissioners are expected to convene for another special session, starting at 10 a.m. Friday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Under new business is a discussion related to salary adjustments for elected and non-elected officials.
