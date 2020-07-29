The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to adopt new standards for when people can return to work in the county.
The new rules will be based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and, apparently, are quite extensive.
“There’s a lot of them,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray, who noted the guidelines cover several pages. “It’s pretty big.”
Hunt County has been under first a disaster declaration and then an ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since late March.
The commissioners voted unanimously at the July 14 regular session to renew the county’s COVID-19 resolution, which remained in effect until midnight Tuesday and is based on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the commissioners met in an executive session before making a decision on renewing the ongoing resolution and upon returning to the regular agenda, County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county would follow the CDC in the future.
“Hunt County adopts the current CDC guidelines on returning to work policies adopted July 17, 2020, and will adopt future CDC guidelines as they may be released,” Stovall said.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote.
When asked about the issue Tuesday Ray said the guidelines “cover the time period to return to work that the city enforces. There are several different date ranges in there.”
Ray was planning on issuing a statement Tuesday evening, detailing the county’s newest regulations.
