The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to appropriate additional funds to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late April, the commissioners passed a resolution about funding for emergency expenses related directly to COVID-19 to be administered through FISH.
The measure set aside a total of $25,000 from the general fund for the agency, to be transferred in $5,000 increments for use in meeting emergency financial needs for either COVID-19 victims or their immediate household members for items such as rent or mortgage or utilities or food.
The commissioners were asked Tuesday to Increase the total amount to $50,000.
County Civil Attorney Daniel; Ray explained there was an imminent need to be able to assist the county’s residents who were suffering due to the pandemic.
“A lot of the people who are catching it don’t have savings, so are basically living hand to mouth,” Ray said.
Even with the increase, the funds could run short soon.
“A couple of days ago, about $14,000 of that had already been spent,” Ray said, noting the recent spikes in the local numbers. “Three weeks from now the expectation is that the original $25,000 will have already been completely expended.”
As the commissioners are not scheduled to meet again in regular session until July 14, County Judge Bobby Stovall requested the item be put on Tuesday’s agenda to make sure the funding will be available during the interim.
“I think we’re well protected, I just don’t want somebody to get in a bind in the next three weeks and we have to call for a special meeting,” Stovall said.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote.
