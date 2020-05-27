The fate of the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce will be decided by the board of the Hunt Memorial District.
The board is scheduled to meet in a regular session this evening to determine whether to transform the emergency room facility to an urgent care center.
Tuesday’s meeting was conducted via teleconferencing due to the pandemic.
Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter issued a statement explaining the decision was a cost-cutting measure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board is not considering a closure of the facility, but they are discussing a transformation of the services from a full-time emergency room to a 10-12 hour per day Urgent Care Center,” Carter said. “Several key factors are driving this consideration. First, the economic requirements of a 24/7 emergency room are substantial and given the low patient volumes and minor illnesses of those patients utilizing the Commerce ER, the operation of the ER has led to an annual loss of $2.2 million. This loss is prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current situation has created an even greater loss to almost $300,000 per month from March through May, or an annual loss of $3.5 million. Unfortunately, this is unsustainable.”
Carter said the Commerce facility is not typically used by emergency patients.
“A second key factor driving the discussion is the type of patient utilizing the facility,” he said. “For those patients utilizing the Commerce ER, 70 percent of the pre-covid patients qualified as minor care and more appropriate to an Urgent Care Center. Thirty percent, or 6 to 8 on a daily basis, qualified in the emergency category. For the 70 percent minor care patients, they are required to pay for services based on an emergency room scale, or about four times that of an Urgent Care Center. Fortunately for the 30 percent requiring emergency care, we have a superior 911 system, very responsive ground ambulance service based at the EMC and two strong first responder groups which serve the Commerce area.”
The former Hunt Regional Community Hospital in Commerce was demolished in early 2017. The former hospital at 2900 Sterling Hart Drive closed in May 2015, at the same time a free-standing emergency department opened at 2800 State Highway 24 in Commerce.
In November 2013, Hunt County voters approved more than $12 million in bonds for the hospital district, toward paying for three major capital improvement projects; one each in Greenville, Commerce and Quinlan. Commerce received the $5 million outpatient facility, which included five emergency beds, one trauma bed, four observation rooms and a helipad.
“This discussion and ultimate decision is not taken lightly by the board or Hunt Regional leadership,” Carter said. “Our purpose is to serve the community with services they require in a fiscally responsible manner. Sometimes the accomplishment of our purpose is difficult.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.