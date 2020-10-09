COMMERCE — As if regular COVID-19 precautions and offerings of online and “hybrid” learning aren’t demanding enough on teachers, those who teach performing arts are also having to take other factors into account.
Among those considerations is “aerosol” or droplet release while playing wind instruments or singing, which has resulted in band students being required to wearing masks whenever their instrument isn’t at their lips during group rehearsals or performances, and using bell covers, plexiglass shields and other equipment.
Precautions like these and the widespread cancelation of football games have made this a difficult time for school band programs to keep the music alive. However, the Commerce High School Band has been using the situation as an opportunity to play for different audiences than they normally do.
“We’ve been doing ‘pop-up’ performances in the community. We’ve done one in the parking lot at Brookshire’s and another at Oak Manor Nursing Home so far, and we plan to play downtown next week,” Commerce High School Band Director Kara Wallace told the Herald-Banner.
“When we played at Oak Manor, the residents had to stay inside and couldn’t open their windows, so we actually played four times on each side of the building, so they could all see and hear us,” Wallace said. “I told the kids that they (Oak Manor residents) may not have been the loudest audience they’d ever had, but the performance was still impactful.”
The band’s pop-up concerts began after it was decided that they, as a precaution against COVID-19, wouldn’t be traveling to away games.
“Since a lot of the stadiums we would be playing at are small and we don’t know who’s cleaning the bathrooms and whatnot, we decided to just do home games for now,” she said. “We’ve been very diligent about the UIL COVID-19 guidelines.
“Yeah, I never thought in a million years that we’d be doing marching band this way, but the kids have been really resilient,” Wallace attested. “They’re just a great bunch of kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.