The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting a continued decline in active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, although additional deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Local hospital officials are also reporting significant reductions in the number of COVID-19 patients, enough to where the Commerce facility can be reopened next week.
A vaccination clinic is continuing in Hunt County, where less than half the eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 282 deaths attributed to COVID-19, three more than Friday and eight more than on Oct. 12. The county has recorded 101 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Tuesday afternoon. The state agency indicated there were 223 active cases in the county, 24 less than Friday and 40 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter provided an update Tuesday morning on the status of the hospitals in Hunt County, which began with some welcome news.
“The inpatient COVID+ patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center have now decreased to a level that will allow us to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce,” Carter said. “This facility will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 a.m.”
Almost all of the COVID-19 patients in the Greenville facility were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
“Currently there are a total of 27 COVID+ patients in Greenville with one patient fully vaccinated,” Carter said. “Eight of the COVID+ patients are in the ICU and four of those are on ventilators.Today our total ICU census is down to 19 patients and there are two patients holding in the ER for an available inpatient bed.
Fewer people are also testing positive for the virus.
“The percentage of those testing positive for COVID was at 9% yesterday which is also a big improvement,” Carter said. “We are working toward closing the overflow patient care area in our Post Anesthesia Care Unit. As soon as this is accomplished we will begin inpatient surgeries. The Surgery Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss a timeline. Thank you for your support during this difficult time. We are looking forward to getting all our facilities and services back to normal.”
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions. As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 44.22% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
• A Pfizer vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners. Pfizer third dose booster shots will be available to the public who received the first and second Pfizer doses, it has been six months since the second dose of the vaccine and the individual meets eligibility requirements for a booster dose. Individuals will also be able to receive the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this event, scheduled for Tuesday and will be open on a continual basis throughout the coming weeks at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville. To see if you qualify, interested persons can visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/. To sign up to receive the vaccine, appointments can be scheduled at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines
