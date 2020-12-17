Commerce High School student Meagan Jones, left, who plays (French) horn in in the band, and her band director, Kara Wallace, right, celebrate Jones’ current string of successful UIL choir auditions. Because COVID-19 restrictions make choir rehearsals difficult, Commerce ISD is without a choir program this school year, but Jones, a soprano, has continued taking private voice lessons and recently advanced to all-area choir. She is currently preparing for her all-state choir audition recording in January.