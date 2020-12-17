Every year, music students in school districts throughout the county audition for spots in all-district, region, area and state bands and choirs.
However, Meagan Jones, a senior choir student in Commerce ISD, has shown extra initiative by auditioning for and advancing to all-area choir, even though her district is not currently offering choir.
For the past few years, Commerce ISD has employed graduate assistants from Texas A&M-Commerce’s vocal music program to direct its choirs, but with COVID-19 restrictions making choir rehearsals a challenge and frequent campus closures being called as a precaution against the virus, the district did not fill the choir director position this school year.
Despite this, Jones, a soprano, has been continuing her vocal training in the form of private lessons taught by Dr. Barrett Rudziun of A&M-Commerce, and has been submitting audition recordings for UIL choir competitions with the encouragement of Commerce High School band director Kara Wallace.
Now, Jones is preparing to record her audition for the all-state choir.
“If she makes the top two, she will be an All-State Choir member for Texas,” Wallace said of Jones, who in addition to singing, also plays (French) horn in the band. “Statistically, these odds are amazing, but … she has been working diligently on her own to be her best.
“Meagan is pushing herself,” Wallace continued proudly. “As a teacher, it’s what we would hope for … the determination to take yourself to the limits.”
According to Jones, the two musical selections she’s preparing for the state audition pose very different challenges.
“One of the pieces is in German so the diction is very tricky because you have to get that sound in the back of your throat and make it sound elegant even though it’s kind of like hocking a loogie,” Jones said humbly. “The other one is really challenging rhythmically and is hard counting-wise.”
Jones has been singing her whole life and has several happy memories of singing with her family.
“My family has always been involved in choir at church, and a lot of times we would just sing harmonies with each other in the car,” she said.
After graduation this spring, Jones plans to continue her studies as a vocal music major at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and hopes to share her passion as a high school choir director someday.
