Hunt County added six more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and two school districts in the county were reporting cancelations because of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included two each from the Greenville ZIP codes and Commerce and one each from Campbell and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,940 total cases through Wednesday morning, an increase of 124 cases in the past week.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which would include the statistics involving recoveries and the total numbers of patients still at home or hospitalized had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Hunt County has had 1,652 recoveries, an increase of 37 since Oct. 14 and was listing 168 active cases, which represented a reduction of 14 patients in a week.
The state agency said there had been 23,756 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 155 tests since Tuesday and 1,352 tests since Oct. 14.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Both the Campbell and Commerce Independent School Districts were reporting cancellations due to COVID-19 exposures.
The Campbell ISD announced Tuesday night that it would move to remote learning effective Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 30, with a return to face-to-face instruction expected on Monday, Nov. 2.
The Commerce ISD closed campuses as of the end of the day Wednesday and canceled its next two football games, scheduled Friday and on Oct. 30, because of concerns over COVID-19. Director of Personnel and Communications LuDonna Smithers issued a statement explaining that the campuses will not reopen again until Thursday, Oct. 29.
“Although only three students are currently positive throughout the district, the number of staff members out due to ‘close contact’ defined by state and local agencies greatly affects the student/teacher ratio,” Smithers said. “The number of staff does not allow for ‘regular’ school. All students and staff will go to online/at-home learning. During the closure, custodial staff will be deep cleaning every campus to provide the safest environment possible preparing for the return of our students and staff. No extracurricular activities will be held.”
