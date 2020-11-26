Equine enthusiasts will have a chance this weekend to get up close to some gentle giants, while also benefiting a local agency providing food for needy families this Christmas.
The Longhorn Arena and Event Center, 301 Division St. in Greenville, is hosting an appearance by the Express Employment Professionals Clydesdales.
Interested persons can meet and take photos of the horses during the free event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Express Employment Professionals will also have the company’s horse-drawn stagecoach and giveaways will be offered.
Spectators are being asked to make donations of canned or dried foods to benefit Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
The Herald-Banner is also partnering with FISH for the 17th annual Hunt County Cares and Shares Food Drive. Donations of money or food will be accepted in the foyer at the Herald-Banner office, at 2305 King St., or the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Gift cards for donations to FISH can also be purchased from the local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods grocery stores.
