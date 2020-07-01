Hunt County residents will receive an extra day for Independence Day, as government offices and some businesses will be closed Friday for the July 4 holiday.
Hunt County offices, already closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as city of Greenville, federal and state of Texas offices are all scheduled to be closed.
In the event of utility emergencies on the holiday, Greenville residents can call 903-457-2948.
The administration offices of the Greenville Independent School District will be closed Friday.
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be closed Friday, as will post offices, and there will be no mail delivery.
Most banks will also be closed for the federal holiday.
The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Friday and will reopen for business Monday via telephone, July 6. The Saturday, July 4, edition of the Herald-Banner will be delivered via mail on Friday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hunt County was included under a heat advisory, as the temperatures were scheduled to rise to the upper 90s, with the heat index value, what it feels like with the humidity factored in, climbing to as high as 109 degrees Wednesday.
Conditions may cool a bit for the July 4 holiday, as the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a high near 96, and a 20 percent chance or rain Saturday night and a low around 74 degrees.
