A performing artist and teacher, Elizabeth Ramos has expanded her skills and talent to encompass business and a new technique for teaching Mariachi music.
Ramos is a professional classical violinist, a Suzuki Method teacher in the Greenville ISD, a businesswoman and musician who owns a company called Enchanted Occasions Music, a frequent performer in mariachi bands in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the innovator of a program for teaching mariachi-style music to youngsters.
The celebrated Suzuki Method begins with very young students.
“We always want to start the students as young as possible because that’s when they are adept at learning languages,” Ramos said. “The Suzuki Method utilizes the Mother Tongue Method. Before the students start to learn, there is something called the Suzuki listening album. The children need to listen to the album in the same way that they listen to their native language in order to become fluent in Suzuki.”
The fully immersive Suzuki program involves the teacher, student and parent. The lessons are one-on-one with a parent in attendance.
“In Suzuki, the parent’s role is very important,” she said. “Parents attend all lessons with their child. They are such an integral part of the program that we call it the Suzuki Triangle—with the student, the teacher and the child. During this school year, we also implemented parent education classes, five meetings with the teacher and the child eventually arriving at the sixth lesson.”
Because of the challenging 2020 school year, the Suzuki teacher had to reimagine her process for teaching violin and viola.
“It’s not a lesson without the parent, but parents were not allowed in school buildings during the pandemic,” Ramos said. “What we do is beam the parent in virtually. I have tripod cameras set up all over my teaching studio. The parent observes virtually, and I’m constantly interacting with the parent on the camera while I am teaching the child. Most of my students were able to come to the lessons, but there was a small number who I taught online.”
Ramos created, with the help of her Suzuki teaching colleague Muriel Kerr, the Greenville ISD Suzuki Strings website which is full of information and photos about the Suzuki Strings Program.
With her company, Enchanted Occasions, Ramos serves as a wedding and event coordinator in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She provides classically trained musicians who perform live music with her at weddings and receptions.
“I have a wedding music company,” she said. “On the weekends, I play a wedding here or there.” Ramos grew up in St. Louis, Missouri in a family of musicians.
“My dad is a violinist and my mom is a cellist,” she said. “They met while they were in the St. Louis Symphony. My sister is a cellist. She lives in Arizona and is a Suzuki teacher. She’s also a professor at Northern Arizona University. My brother is a violinist and is in the Mexican National Orchestra in Mexico City. We all grew up in the U.S. My parents are retired from the St. Louis Symphony and have gone to live in Mexico City. We have a lot of family there.”
Although her father was a mariachi musician, Ramos did not learn to play traditional Mexican music until she became fully adept in her Suzuki studies.
“I was taught the Suzuki Method which is classical music exclusively,” Ramos said. “I wasn’t taught mariachi at a young age. Then when I was entering high school and I could play at a high level, my dad started teaching me mariachi. Some mariachi songs are pretty challenging so I had to make sure my violin skills were on the up and up. I had been playing for ten years or more before I started playing with mariachi bands.”
Now that Ramos has moved to Texas from her home in St. Louis, she recognizes the difference between the two places in one aspect.
“Mariachi is more popular in North Texas than it was in St. Louis,” she said. “I have played a lot of mariachi music since I’ve been here. This area is very supportive and conducive to the mariachi scene.”
Mariachi music has become a passion for Ramos. Besides playing in mariachi bands, she has come up with a way to teach mariachi to students in a manner similar to the way Suzuki is taught and learned. In fact, her doctoral dissertation is titled “Mariachi Violin Pedagogy” and will eventually be published as the “Ramos Violin Method.”
“I am finishing my dissertation,” Ramos said. “It explores how to teach mariachi music to kids from a very young age just like Suzuki does. Since I had to wait ten years to play mariachi music, I thought it would be cool if a student could start right away instead of having to wait until he or she already knows how to play the violin. Suzuki uses classical European folk songs to teach violin skills. Instead of using European songs, I would use mariachi songs.”
The differences in the two programs concern the music itself and the accompaniment.
“Instead of the piano, the accompaniment is the guitar,” she said. “Also, the child sings the songs in Spanish while playing the violin. Throughout the journey of playing the violin, they can learn some Mexican songs.”
Ramos, who will receive her doctorate in violin performance in May from Florida State University, remains a strong proponent of the Suzuki Method.
“I think Suzuki is perfect in every way,” she said. “I’m a huge advocate and I will teach it until I retire. I love Suzuki; this is just a little extra.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.