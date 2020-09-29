While the Halloween on the Square event in downtown Greenville fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are plans to give away candy to hungry ghosts, goblins and superheroes, but they’ll have to be riding along with their parents or someone else who can drive.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, Hunt County and Downtown Greenville merchants have announced the Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event, scheduled from 4-6 p.m. in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St.
City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists as a way of offering a safe, socially-distanced alternative to the Halloween on the Square, which typically draws about 1,000 children and parents to the courthouse square.
Additional details are expected to be announced soon. Those wanting more information can contact the Main Street Office at 903-457-3138.
