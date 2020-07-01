City of Greenville staff posted a reminder Tuesday about an online survey that residents can take to offer their opinions on what city staff and the city council should prioritize in terms of development.
The purpose of the survey is to provide input for Greenville City Planner Letora Anderson, as she works to develop a new comprehensive plan, which will be a long-range planning document, meant to convey a “vision” or “unique identity” for the community.
The survey can be taken online at https://bit.ly/2AcBZRY, and contains questions dealing with the following development considerations:
• Overall satisfaction with Greenville as a place to live, raise a family, conduct business or retire;
• The importance of good schools, arts and cultural activities, and having a “sense of safety;”
• Things that may be important for Greenville’s economic growth, such as addressing traffic congestion, training centers for employees, and setting a competitive tax rate;
• What residents consider to be characteristics of a strong, viable downtown, such as restored historical buildings, supporting the farmer’s market, offering lofts and other residential options, opening more office spaces, offering more entertainment, or more parking spaces;
• Overall satisfaction with the city’s parks and playgrounds;
• How big of an issue is traffic congestion; and
• The quality of Greenville’s streets and sidewalks, as well as walkability and bikeability.
