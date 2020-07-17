At its meeting Tuesday, the Greenville City Council approved amendments to the city’s economic development agreement with the Stainback Organization, a commercial real estate developer.
The changes to the agreement were to its force majeure clause – more commonly referred to as an “act of God clause” – which specifies events that could cause a delay in the developer’s project.
While the force majeure events described in the agreement previously included natural disasters such as floods and tornadoes as well as manmade disturbances like acts of terrorism, insurrections and sabotage, it did not include pandemics or public health orders.
For this reason, attorneys with the Stainback Organization spoke with City Attorney Daniel Ray about amending the agreement’s act of God clause to include “epidemics or pandemics or declarations of national or state emergency or public health orders as defined by the federal or Texas governments.”
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Ray said that the reason behind the Stainback Organization’s request was to simply “clear up a lot of things that are not necessarily clear” in the agreement in the case of COVID-19.
Ray also explained that, even with the amendment, that any claims that the developer could make under the clause would still have to be approved by the city council on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s still up to the council to decide if something is an appropriate force majeure event,” Ray said. “There has to be an actual legitimate reason for the delay.
“It’s not a ‘get out of jail free card,” he added. “It still has to go through the council.”
It was also reported to the council that, as of the time of the meeting, that the attorneys representing the Stainback Organization “had no knowledge of any (current) force majeure event” that is likely to cause a delay in the project.
Another change made to the agreement was extending the allowable delay of funding from seven days to 30 days.
The agreement, which was first approved by the council on May 21, 2019, was devised as a way to help with phase two of the Keri Beth Crossing development at 3602 Interstate 30.
In the agreement, the city is to begin making payments toward a $4.3 million reimbursement to the Stainback Organization upon completion of the construction of KB Boulevard — a road connecting Monty Stratton Parkway and Sayle Street — as well as for the completion of supporting infrastructure such as erosion control, pavement, storm drains and water and sewer lines.
Also under the agreement, the city will begin making payments toward a second $4.3 million reimbursement after the promised Cinemark movie theater — the “entertainment anchor” for the development – is completed.
