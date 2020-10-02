The City of Greenville hosted a town hall meeting/information session Tuesday, in which city staff gave run-downs of recent ordinance changes that were made, with the approval of the city council, on Sept. 8.
The revisions to Greenville’s code of ordinances were to the sections regarding the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, city parks, city-owned cemeteries, and the Department of Public Works.
Many of the changes for the various departments involved fee increases, as several had not been updated since around 1990.
The new rules for the municipal auditorium include one than stipulates that sound and lighting technicians for events either be selected from the GMA manager’s list of approved technicians, or be trained by one of those approved technicians at a cost of $200.
The code of ordinances also now specifies a ticketing fee of $1 and a hardwire internet connection fee (for livestreaming of events) of $100, in regard to the GMA.
As for the civic center, the revised ordinances included increasing the amount of the security deposit from $150 to $300, and requiring that two licensed peace officers, instead of one, be on duty for any event where alcohol is served.
For the library, a new policy makes non-residents eligible for free library cards as long as they work or attend school within Greenville city limits. However, the replacement fee for a library card increased from $1 to $2.
Also, the new rules for the library emphasize that the kitchenette in the meeting room (now called the Audie Murphy Room) is for “serving premade refreshments” only, and is not to be used in the preparation of meals.
In regard to city parks and open spaces, vaping was added to the list of tobacco products that cannot be used at those facilities, except “in paved parking areas.”
Other changes to parks and recreation-related ordinances included specifying that golfing is not allowed in parks that are not designed as golf courses, and that drinking alcohol is only allowed at municipal golf courses and at special events for which the city has specifically granted a permit to serve alcohol.
Another use of city parks and recreational facilities that will now require a permit is commercial activity – or when an individual or group uses the city-owned property for an activity that they charge others to participate in.
The Department of Parks and Recreation has also updated many of its participation fees for sports leagues and other activities, and reservation fees pavilions, fields, courts and other facilities, for both residents and non-residents.
The new fees can be seen online here, under Sec. A16.04.003 through Sec. A16.08.001: https://bit.ly/3n2WTXM
New regulations for city-owned cemeteries will apply to additions to existing cemeteries, like the one planned for Eastmount Cemetery, or any new city-owned cemeteries that may be opened in the future.
One of the changes requires contractors who are doing work in the cemeteries to have work permits and to have insurance, since the cemeteries have had instances where “headstones were knocked over by tractors” and other damage, Greenville Director of Parks and Recreation Brett Quarles said at the Sept. 8 city council meeting.
Another factor that was taken into consideration with the changes to rules regarding cemeteries was the soil and its properties, which results in several of the taller, heavier monuments leaning or sinking.
In view of this, the only headstones that will be permitted in the new section planned for Eastmount Cemetery, or any other city-owned cemetery in the future, will be the “flush mounted” (or flat) markers.
Another update to the cemetery rules requires people to only use the built-in vases (or other receptacles) on the markers for flowers and other decorations, so as not to interfere with mowing and other maintenance.
The new cemetery ordinances include the following burial-related fees:
• Digging License Fee - $100
• Burial License Fee - $100
• Lots for infants - $100 for residents or $150 for non-residents
• Paupers - Paid by the city
• All other lots - $1,500 for residents or $3,000 for non-residents
The changes in the city’s code of ordinances for the Department of Public Works contained numerous changes to the fees charged for different kinds of water and sewer-related work.
The the new fees can be seen online at https://bit.ly/3n2WTXM, under Sec. 20.04.
