While the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to continue causing issues for businesses across Texas during the middle of the summer, the city of Greenville was enjoying a renewed boost in sales tax rebate revenue.
According to a report issued Thursday by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the city was to receive $738,915.88 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 8.19 percent from the $682,976.74 received in September 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $6.44 million, a rise of 6.2 percent from the $6.06 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
The September payments represent the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in July and reported to the Comptroller’s office in August.
Hegar said Thursday that he would be sending cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts $765.3 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 4.5 percent less than in September 2019.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund.
A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
