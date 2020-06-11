During a week when the city of Greenville received both good and bad business news, the monthly report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar indicated local merchants are feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant dip in sales tax rebate revenue.
The city remains ever so slightly ahead in the amount of revenue it collects for the year so far.
The June sales tax rebate payment represents the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in March and reported to the Comptroller’s office in April.
“Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services,” Hegar said. “The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices. The business closures and restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred deep drops in collections from restaurants, amusement and recreation services, and physical retail stores. These declines were offset in part by increases from big-box retailers and grocery stores that remained open as essential businesses, online retailers and restaurants that could readily pivot to takeout and delivery service. With the easing of state and local government social distancing orders beginning in May, business activity in the sectors most affected by measures to curb the pandemic should begin to slowly recover, but operations resuming at reduced capacity will result in continued reductions in employment, income and activity subject to sales tax for months to come.”
The city reported receiving $605,874.49 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decline of 7.47 percent from the $654,815.42 received in June 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $4 million, a rise of a little more than $92,000 from the same point one year earlier.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund.
The J.C. Penney store in Greenville is scheduled to close its doors this summer, according to an announcement issued Sunday from the company’s corporate office.
The store in the Promenade Shopping Center has been closed since March as a result of the pandemic.
On a positive note, the Harbor Freight store at 5302 Wesley St. conducted an unannounced soft opening this week, with a grand opening scheduled June 27.
