The city of Greenville has felt the initial financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a decrease in the amount of monthly sales tax rebate revenue generated by local merchants, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The city still remains ahead in the amount of revenue it collects for the year so far, but Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the real blow should come during the June report.
“Next month’s remittances likely will show steeper declines compared to a year ago, as the effects of both the shuttering of businesses related to COVID-19 and plummeting oil prices were manifest throughout April,” Hegar said. “State sales tax collections declined as a result of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 through business closures, crowd limits and stay-at-home orders adopted in the state, as well as a precipitous drop in worldwide demand for oil.”
The May sales tax rebate payment represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in March and reported to the Comptroller's office in April.
Hegar said said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.58 billion in April, 9.3 percent less than in April 2019, the steepest decline since January 2010.
“The steepest declines in tax remittances were from businesses most quickly and dramatically affected by social distancing: restaurants, performing arts venues, movie theaters, theme parks and fitness centers, as well as department stores and boutique retail shops,” he said. “However, those losses were, to a degree, offset by increases from big-box retailers, grocery stores and online vendors. Remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors also fell significantly as oil and gas exploration and production companies slashed capital spending in response to the crash in oil price.”
The city reported receiving $727,391.84 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decline of 4.01 percent from the $757,793.70 received in May 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $3.48 million, a rise of 4.23 percent from the $3.34 million received through May of last year.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund.
