Local merchants enjoyed a strong start to fall and the city of Greenville reaped the benefits of a hectic September of shopping.
Across the state, however, the economy is still suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 update. In a report issued Nov. 2, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.72 billion in October, 3.5 percent less than in October 2019.
“October sales tax collections from all major economic sectors declined significantly from year-ago levels, with the exception of collections from retail trade,” Hegar said, whose monthly report was issued Thursday.
The city’s collections for the current fiscal year also remain higher than the totals reported at the same point in 2019.
The comptroller’s office announced the city would receive $783,267.85 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 11.82 percent from the $700,447.03 received during November of last year.
The figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s office in October.
So far this fiscal year, the city has taken in almost $7.95 million in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 7.09 percent from the $7.42 million received through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of two main sources of revenue that feed the city’s general fund, with the other being property taxes. A portion of the sales tax revenue collected by the city of Greenville is rededicated toward the 4A economic development corporation.
Hegar said retail sales are one of the high points of the Texas economy during the pandemic.
“Receipts from retail trade increased, as adaptation to pandemic circumstances has spurred increased spending on building materials, home furnishings, sporting goods and alcohol for off-premise consumption, while spending at bars and entertainment venues has languished,” Hegar said.
With the Christmas shopping season getting underway, it remains to be seen if Greenville’s sales tax rebates can continue climbing, with the recent closures of the J.C. Penney and Bealls stores in the Promenade Shopping Center.
