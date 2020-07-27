The city of Greenville is offering residents an opportunity to sign up for the 2020 Census, and they don’t even have to get out of their vehicle.
Two drive-thru Census response events are planned in the coming week. The first is scheduled between noon and 5 p.m. Friday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. The second is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane.
Those wishing to participate only need to drive up in their car and a city representative will be on hand to assist with filling out the Census. The process is expected to take about 10 minutes.
Those participating are asked to bring their Census ID if they have one, but it is not necessary for the process. A Spanish speaking representative will also be available if needed.
Those completing the Census at either of the locations have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $100 GEUS voucher, which can be used toward paying for electricity or water bills.
Anyone who still has not responded can also complete and mail back their form, or respond online or by phone.
Hunt County has reported a 56.1 percent self-response rate for the Census as of Friday afternoon, with 39.5 percent of those responding doing so online. That compares to a 57.3 percent response rate across the state of Texas.
Hunt County residents had a 59.8 percent response rate during the 2010 Census.
Through Aug. 14, Census takers will interview homes that have not yet responded.
The 2020 Census is due to be delivered to the president and Congress in December. with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states in March of next year, to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to commissioners and city council precincts based on population changes.
Additional information about the Census is available online at 2020census.gov/.
