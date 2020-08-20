The City of Greenville is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday, August 26th and 27th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center located at 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
For resident’s convenience, pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com .
This is another opportunity for the community to access COVID-19 test free of charge. The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those that test positive will be notified by provider.
"Continued testing provides us the ability to see how widespread COVID-19 is in our community, and to recognize trends" said Greenville Fire Chief, Jeremy Powell. "Recognizing trends allows us to find ways to protect our residents more effectively.”
While you don't need symptoms to get tested, symptoms that may warrant a test include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle ache, sore throat, headache, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, recent loss of taste or smell, or confusion, particularly in older adults.
The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Please follow directions and proceed with caution through the parking lot. Safety protocols and social distancing will still be followed.
For more information, contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at 903-457-2940.
