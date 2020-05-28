At Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager Summer Spurlock mentioned plans to present possible additional homestead tax exemptions at their next meeting.
The city manager’s stated plans came after two Greenville residents spoke earlier at the meeting, during its citizens to be heard portion, both encouraging the council to consider such exemptions because of the financial impact of COVID-19. The plan by city leaders to explore the possibility of adding new homestead exemptions also came after Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom and other council members recommended looking into some kind of “homestead cap” or “additional exemption,” at the previous meeting on April 28.
One of the main reasons for both requests was the council’s rescheduling of city elections from May 2 to Nov. 3, which was done as another precaution against residents’ potential exposure to coronavirus. However, one of the propositions on the ballot is for a property tax freeze on homesteads owned by people aged 65 and older, meaning that local seniors would have to endure at least one more year of tax increases even if the proposition passes.
The proposed tax exemption for residents aged 65 or older would not be a freeze on the property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead – or the house in which they live, and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those who take the exemption would pay on their home would stay the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
When Greenville resident and former councilman James Evans spoke Tuesday, he explained that he had sent a public information request to the city, for information on its expenditures over the last few weeks of COVID-19 precautions. In the records, he saw that the city had spent over $20,000 over the last five weeks on “lunches for city staff.”
“Whether these purchases were from local, state or federal money, it was still an expenditure,” Evans said. “Our city staff must learn that in addition to seeking grants to support their spending habits, they must also do their part to curb spending.
“Tonight, I’d like to ask all of you to review the ‘Hunger Games’ movie series. While reading the May 23, 2020, Herald-Banner front-page headline, “County loses thousands of jobs to pandemic, I shook my head and remembered that our city recently spent over $20,000 in just five weeks on lunches for staff.
“Just like in the ‘Hunger Games,’ it must be great to have a government job in hard economic times,” Evans said.
