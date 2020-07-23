There is a chance for some belated spring cleaning for residents this weekend, and an opportunity to help get rid of some large items which may have been sitting around for a while.
The city of Greenville and Progressive Waste Connections (IESI) has scheduled the next community cleanup event for this Saturday, and the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Center will also be available.
Under the contract with Progressive Waste that the Greenville City Council adopted in June 2008, the company will provide four city-wide cleanup events each year on the fourth Saturday of January, April, July and October.
April’s event was canceled because of ramifications connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cleanup for Greenville residents is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Progressive Waste Solutions facility at 4618 Ed Rutherford Drive. Proof of Greenville residency is required in the form of a utility bill, tax statement or driver’s license showing a Greenville address. Residents will have a limit of four cubic yards, roughly a six-foot truck bed, and trailers must be 4X8 or smaller.
Items that will be accepted at the event include household waste, furniture, tires, construction material, washers and dryers, stoves, ovens and cooktops, microwaves, computers and monitors.
Items that cannot be accepted include paint, chemicals, automotive batteries, pesticides, air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers.
The Greenville-Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 3108 Sockwell Blvd. will also be open between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday.
The center is available for use by residents in Greenville, Caddo Mills, Campbell, Commerce, Lone Oak, Quinlan, Union Valley, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City, as well as those in the unincorporated areas of Hunt County.
Vouchers that allow residents to access the facility are available on-site when dropping off items.
Chemicals must be in their original labeled containers, except for used motor oil and cooking oil. There is a five-gallon limit per product, per visit.
Items accepted include:
• Aerosol cans
• Ammunition (spent cartridges only)
• Antifreeze
• Batteries (household, rechargeable, cell phone, automotive, boat)
• Cooking oil
• Drain cleaners
• Fluorescent bulbs (including CFL)
• Fuels (gasoline, diesel, propane)
• Herbicides and pesticides (household only - no commercial or agricultural)
• Household cleaners
• Motor oil and filters
• Paints, thinners, solvents and stains
• Pool chemicals (household only)
• Thermometers and thermostats
• Tires (automobile, pickup or smaller - must be removed from wheels) (limit six per visit)]
Items which will not be accepted include:
• Explosives
• Household appliances
• Lawn and yard waste
• Live ammunition
• Medical waste (syringes)
• Pharmaceuticals
• Radioactive materials
