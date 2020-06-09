The Greenville City Council plans to consider adopting a change in city homestead exemptions at their meeting today, for residents aged 65 or older or who are disabled.
Currently, Greenville’s code of ordinances allows senior and disabled homeowners to deduct $10,000 from their homesteads to lower the amount they owe in city property taxes. At today’s meeting, the council will consider raising the amount of that exemption.
The planned vote on the increased homestead exemption comes after resident, and former councilman, James Evans spoke at the April 28 city council meeting, where he pointed out that both Hunt County and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District already offer $20,000 homestead exemptions, and wondered why the city couldn’t offer the same.
“Individuals and businesses are suffering, and many will go broke,” Evans said at the April 28 meeting in view of the economic impact of COVID-19. “This city cannot continue with business as usual.”
At the end of that same meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom and other council members recommended looking into some kind of “homestead cap” or “additional exemption,” at the previous meeting on April 28.
One of the main reasons for the push by some members of the community for an increased homestead exemption was the council’s rescheduling of city elections from May 2 to Nov. 3, which was done as a precaution against residents’ potential exposure to coronavirus. One of the propositions on the ballot is for a property tax freeze on homesteads owned by people aged 65 and older, meaning that local seniors would have to endure at least one more year of tax increases even if the proposition passes.
The proposed tax exemption for residents aged 65 or older would not be a freeze on the property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead – or the house in which they live, and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those who take the exemption would pay on their home would stay the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
Tonight’s Greenville City Council meeting will consist of a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular session at 6 p.m. and will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, rather than the Greenville Municipal Building, to allow for better social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.