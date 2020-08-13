The Greenville City Council called a special election Tuesday on a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway.
The special election for the bond will now become Proposition C on the Nov. 3 ballot – along with Proposition A, otherwise known as the “senior property tax freeze,” and Proposition B, for the legalization of liquor stores in Greenville.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, there was much discussion about how specific the ballot language should be for the bond election. This was because the original ballot language, as stated in the agenda packet, made no specific mention of Roy Warren Parkway.
The proposition, as it appeared in the packet, was general and read:
“Shall the City Council of the City of Greenville, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the amount of $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for permanent public improvements, to wit: designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, bridges, and other public ways of the City, including streetscaping, streetlighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements throughout the City; and acquiring rights-of-way in connection therewith; said bonds to mature serially over a period of not to exceed forty (40) years from their date, to be issued in such installments and sold at any price or prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council under laws in effect at the time of issuance, and to provide for the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds by levying a tax sufficient to pay the annual interest on and to create a sinking fund sufficient to redeem said bonds as they become due?”
It was only under the projected financial impact that the upgrades to Roy Warren Parkway were stated on the agenda.
In the council’s discussion, both Mayor David Dreiling and Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom spoke in favor of amending the ballot language of the bond election to specify that it would be for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway and that any funds left over could be used for other road repairs.
“I think, that if possible, we should amend the ballot language to specify the extension of Roy Warren because the citizens have the right to know how the money will be used,” Ransom said.
Ransom also reminded those in attendance that the connection of Roy Warren Parkway to FM 1570 was among the recommendations given by Freese and Nichols in their thoroughfare study as a way to improve the flow of traffic in Greenville.
At the previous city council meeting, on July 28, Freese and Nichols – a consulting firm that has been offering guidance and the development of Hunt County’s roads – also suggested that Roy Warren Parkway be connected with Aerobic Lane.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock projected that the recommended improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could — if impact fees are reinstated — bring in $5.5 million to $7.8 million in fees.
The emphasis on the potential growth that the improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage gave some members of the council pause, especially since the need for road repair for Greenville’s existing roads is frequently voiced by residents.
“We need to really take our citizens into consideration, get our roads fixed, and not go into debt hoping for development,” Councilman Cedric Dean said.
The special election was called with a 4-2 vote, with Dean and Councilwoman Holly Gotcher voting against.
