Help make Greenville merry and bright this festive holiday season by joining us in starting a new Greenville holiday tradition. Local residents are being sought in the first annual “Jingle Bell Joyride” Holiday Light Tour by creating beautiful holiday light displays around any business or organization. Whether interested in promoting organization, want to give back to the community, or just love the holidays, this is the way to offer cheer to the community. This is most certainly a year when we all “need a little Christmas!”
“This is an innovative way for our citizens and businesses to join together in creating something really outstanding and unique, something that the community will look forward to year after year” said Mayor David Dreiling.
Holidays seem to bring out the benevolence in people and what would the holidays be without others? As carloads of people travel around town to see the holiday displays, they will have the option to make monetary donations that will provide holiday meals for the disadvantaged. Hunt County Gives, the county-wide Thanksgiving and Christmas food distribution program administered by Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) will be the beneficiary of this event. A quick note: this project is designed to encourage the participation of businesses, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations. Individual residences and neighborhoods please decorate too. You can enter your location in the Light Up Greenville contest through GEUS. Visit https://www.geus.org/ and their Facebook page for details.
Jingle Bell Joyride guidelines:
1. Who can participate? All businesses, churches, non-profits and community organizations in the greater Greenville area. Your light display site just has to be located within five (5) miles of the city limits. Nonprofit neighborhood associations may participate (e.g. the Park Street Historic Neighborhood). Individual residences are encouraged to participate in the GEUS Light Up Greenville contest (see above).
2. Fill out the registration form and email it to kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us by Nov. 30 so your location can be included on the driving tour map. There is no charge to enter. The more entries we have, the more joy we spread.
3. Decorate something at your business. We are not going to be too particular, but we do want to remind you that most people will be driving by to see your decorations at night so please make sure they are visible after dark. Just a few suggestions:
a. Decorate the outside of your building
b. Put decorations on the lawn … or roof … or both
c. Decorate a stationery parade float
d. Put a display in the window
e. Create a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree
4. If you want to plan something special on certain nights (a visit from Santa, musical entertainment, a drive-in movie, etc.), please let us know and we can include that in the information and publicity. Do not plan activities that require people to get out their vehicles.
5. The Jingle Bell Joyride will officially begin on Friday, Dec. 4, and continue through Thursday, Dec. 31. A jury will judge the entries on Thursday, Dec. 17, and select prize winners. Since this is the first time to do something like this, the judges will come up with awards and “Best of” Categories once they have seen the entries. Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18 and trophies will be delivered to winners.
