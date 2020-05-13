At their video conference meeting Tuesday, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of opening many of the city’s buildings and other facilities, albeit in ways that facilitate social distancing, effective Monday.
When Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock initially presented her proposed plan Tuesday, it contained a three-stage process to re-opening, with Stage 1 (for May) keeping precautions very similar to what they are now, which mostly require residents to make appointments in advance if they wish to meet face-to-face with city staff.
However, after citing that there are currently no reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the county, many of the council members, including Mayor David Dreiling, recommended “skipping ahead to Stage 2,” to open city-owned buildings, but limit public access to certain “designated areas” or 25 percent capacity.
“I think it’s about time that we get back to business and get the city open,” Dreiling said.
Also in support of pushing ahead with the re-opening of Greenville’s city services and amenities, Councilman Brent Money said, “Take city playgrounds as an example. We don’t sit out there and say, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am, but your child is too small for that swing, or your son shouldn’t be going up that high on the jungle gym.
“We provide amenities for out citizens and try to make them as safe as possible, but it’s up to each parent and each person to decide what’s best for them,” Money continued. “To tell people they can’t get on with their daily lives, at some level of normalcy, is not really our place. Now, while I think that a lot of people will still choose not to, that’s their prerogative, but the circumstances (in Greenville and Hunt County) don’t warrant us keeping things closed.”
The city council then voted 6-0 in favor of moving ahead with the re-openings, with Councilman John Turner absent.
Starting Monday, city buildings and facilities are to operate thusly:
• City offices will be open, but the public will only be allowed in designated areas
• All public and city staff meetings will be held in person, but with social distancing
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will open with “limited public access” and ask patrons to maintain social distancing
• City programming, such as library and parks and recreation programs, may be conducted virtually
• Parks, playgrounds, splashpads and Wright Park Golf Course are to re-opening, but with social distancing guidelines in place
• The Fletcher Warren Civic Center is to re-open, but with occupancy limits to make social distancing possible
• The terminal at the Greenville Municipal Airport is to open, but limit the building to 25 percent occupancy.
