The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of extending the city manager’s protective measures against coronavirus from ending April 14 to being in effect until April 30.
At the meeting, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock re-emphasized that while many of the city’s buildings were being locked down, that does not mean that city services will be unavailable.
Those approved measures are:
• Canceling all events planned for the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
• No group meetings or room rentals will be scheduled at the Greenville Municipal Airport, but the terminal will remain open.
• The Annex, where the departments of Community Development and Public Works are housed, will be locked and will only take members of the public into the building by appointment.
• The Greenville Animal Control Shelter will be closed to the public but will continue to pick up animals. Appointments can be made by members of the community to reclaim their pets if they were picked up by animal control, but animal surrenders will not be accepted. Adoptions will be put on hold for at least two weeks, as well.
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will also be closed, with all of its programs and room rentals canceled. Assistance will still be available by phone and email, and returned books will still be accepted through the outside receptacles.
• The Municipal Building will also be locked, but city employees who need to speak with human resources and members of the public wishing to meet with the departments of Parks and Recreation, HR, Finance, Main Street, Municipal Auditorium or Tourism, or the city manager or city secretary’s offices will need to set up an appointment.
• Wright Park Golf Course and Reecy Davis Recreation Center will both be closed, and all their scheduled events will be canceled.
• The city jail (at the police station) will be closed unless necessary, and the warrant round-up scheduled for March 21-24 will be delayed.
• The Fire Administration building will be locked and members of the public will be allowed in by appointment only.
• This month’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Civil Service, Police Department Civilian Volunteer Group meetings, as well as pre-app meetings between city staff and developers, will be delayed.
• While Wright Park Golf Course is still scheduled to re-open March 27, it will be with the following adjustments: hours limited to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., digital payment only (no cash), no motorized carts (but walkers ok), no more than three players per hole, no drinking from fountains, no retail sales (concessions, golf balls, etc., no rakes, ball washers, coolers or trash cans, raised cups only, no flag removal, no sharing clubs, no post-round handshakes, no more than five people in the pro shop at any time.
• As of March 25, trails green spaces, ponds and lakes owned by the city of Greenville are also currently scheduled to re-open, but residents are advised to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene and to not visit those places if they are exhibiting symptoms associated with coronavirus.
