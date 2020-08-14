On Tuesday, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock announced the proposed city property tax rate for 2020-21.
At a rate of 62.73 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, the proposed rate is 1.49 cents lower than the current rate of 64.22 per $100 valuation.
While the proposed tax rate of 62.73 cents is lower than the current tax rate, it is 2.48 cents higher than the “no-new-revenue rate” (a new term for “effective rate”) of 60.25 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as last year.
In her presentation during the Greenville City Council’s work session, Spurlock also projected an average increase in local property values of about 7.4 percent. This means that if a home in Greenville was appraised at $150,000 in 2019-20, then the owner of the home might expect to see its appraised value increase to about $161,100 in 2020-21.
Because of the increase in property values, if the proposed tax rate is approved by the council in September, the amount that residents pay in taxes would still likely increase, even though the proposed rate is lower than the current one.
In the same scenario as above, the city tax amount for the house in 2019-20 would be about $963.30, and in 2020-21 it would be about $1,010.58.
However, if the owner of the house in the example above was 65 or older in 2019-20 and took the senior homestead exemption, which increased from $10,000 to $20,000 in June, the proposed rate would result in a small decrease in the homeowner’s tax amount:
In 2019-20, when the house was appraised at $150,000 if the homeowner took the senior homestead exemption – which was at $10,000 – the taxable value of their home would be reduced to $140,000, and their taxes would have been about $899.08.
Then, in 2020-21, when the appraised value of the house increased to $161,100, if the same homeowner took the senior homestead exemption again, but at $20,000 now, then the taxable value of their home would be $141,100, and their local property taxes would come out to about $885.12.
The Greenville City Council plans to have their first public hearing on the city budget for 2020-21 on Aug. 25 and to have hearings on both the tax rate and the budget at their following meeting on Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.