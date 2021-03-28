This year’s Hunt County Fair will once again be capped off with a Cinco de Mayo festival.
Jose Chenco Herrera said the event is scheduled for the Fair’s final day, May 2.
“I will be bringing local bands around the area to perform like every year,” Herrera said.
The Hunt County Fair is scheduled to return this year, after the 53rd annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Hunt County Fair is set April 23-May 2.
The Fair’s Board of Directors announced Saturday that Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for this year’s event, also thanking Innovation First and Donghe Buick GMC.The concert lineup will be announced soon, although the Creative Arts and inside exhibit buildings will be closed this year.
General admission tickets will also be sold online will be $10 for adults before 8 p.m. and $20 for adults after 8 p.m.; with ticket $5 each for children 6-12.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
In October 2017, the Hunt County Commissioners Court approved an extended lease agreement with the Hunt County Fair Association. The fair celebrated its 50th anniversary that year. The lease, which had run through 2047, now extends through the fair’s 100th anniversary in 2067.
The Hunt County Fair Association spends $50,000 to $125,000 each year on capital improvements and the longer lease was designed to allow the group to be able to make long-range plans for future projects,.
Fair Boss sits just inside the main gate of the Fairgrounds, thanks to Harold Payne, who purchased the statue a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Fair Boss is featured on all of the material publicizing the Fair, his likeness is prominently displayed throughout the fairgrounds and on the Hunt County Fair website.
