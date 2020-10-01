Wesley United Methodist Church will begin its annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser Saturday and has other fall-themed events planned for the rest of October.
The pumpkin sale will continue daily, 1-8 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The price of the pumpkin will depend on its size.
In keeping a slogan that Wesley UMC has used for the annual fundraiser in the past, “It’s not about pumpkins, it’s about people,” the proceeds from the pumpkin sale will go to the church’s youth group to help sponsor their summer mission trip.
“If they end up not being able to travel this summer, they will just do a local service project,” said Wesley UMC Communications Director Natalie Pegg. “This past summer, they built a ramp at a home.”
Past service projects of the church’s youth group include helping repair homes of elderly Cherokee, assistance for unemployed oil field workers, and help with victims of the West Fertilizer Company explosion in 2014.
In addition to the pumpkin sale, Wesley UMC is also organizing a car parade for this Saturday, that will drive a route through nursing home and assisted living community parking lots. Those interested in participating in the parade will meet at the Sixth Grade Center, at 3201 Stanford St., at 1 p.m.
The church also plans to host a movie night on Oct. 24, “starting at dusk,” when they will project a family-friendly Halloween movie on an outdoor screen.
Finally, on Oct. 31, the church will be giving out candy at its drive-through “Treat Street” event, which will be from 3-5 p.m.
