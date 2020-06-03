A local church is alerting its parishioners one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.
Top Rail Cowboy Church Pastor Charlie Nassar said the individual attended the church service on May 31.
“They had no symptoms on Sunday,” Nassar said in a letter issued Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, five new positive test results for COVID-19 were reported in Hunt County late Tuesday night. One additional individual has reportedly recovered from the virus, with another person reported hospitalized overnight. More than 2,500 people have been tested for the virus in Hunt County.
The Top Rail Cowboy Church hosts services in a rodeo arena at 262 Horsemans Road in Greenville.
Nassar said that no other positive cases associated with the church have been identified.
“Coming into the arena, if you sat left of the gate (south side of the arena), please monitor yourself for symptoms,” Nassar said. “If symptoms occur, or you feel the need to be tested, you may call Hunt County Health Department at 903-408-4143 for information on testing. This development has several consequences for us. We will need to close the church and will not have any activities until further notice. This includes any arena activities. We will monitor the situation and will make a week by week assessment. We will continue to have online services and daily devotionals.”
Nassar said anyone needing additional information can contact him at 903-217-3778.
“In the midst of this difficult news we are thankful for several things,” he said. “We are thankful we held services in the open-air arena. We are thankful for federal, state, and local leadership that guided us for social distancing practices that were in place. We are thankful that our God is still the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.”
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall said Wednesday the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP code 75428, which includes Commerce and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75442, which includes a wide area of northwestern Hunt County and the area near Farmersville; all of which are reported recovering at home; and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75189, which includes the area in Hunt County in and around Royse City, who was reportedly hospitalized with the virus.
Stovall’s office reported one previously-reported case was removed from the county’s tracking after it was determined the person lives just outside the county’s limits. Because three of the earlier tracked cases were either outside of Hunt County or later tested negative, there were a total of 96 positive cases of Hunt County residents reported as of Wednesday morning, with 23 confirmed cases reported since May 27.
A total of 48 people were said Wednesday to have recovered, one more in the past week; while 44 individuals were current cases, 41 of whom were reported recovering at home, with three patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 2,522 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 410 more than what was reported on the morning of May 27.
