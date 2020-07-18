A Greenville-area church has been impacted by COVID-19 and will postpone its Vacation Bible School that was scheduled to begin this weekend.
The Elder Body and Staff of Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246, issued a press release Friday, indicating that they learned during the past week of a few church members present on Sunday, July 11, were unknowingly exposed to the coronavirus.
“Those individuals have since been tested, and we can confirm that at least one tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the release. “These individuals normally serve in various volunteer roles here at the church, and they did wear masks on Sunday.”
Some of the church’s staff members may also have been exposed, which prompted the church to resume hosting services online and not in person. The Sunday worship service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VansickleBaptistChurch/.
The church hopes to reopen on Aug. 3.
The church’s Vacation Bible School was scheduled to start Sunday.
“But we have decided to postpone it during this interim, and Brandi and her leadership team will reassess the best time to have it,” according to the statement. “The coronavirus isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, and we just have to figure out what a sustainable ministry looks like in this context. Please continue to pray for your leaders here at the church as we lean into the Holy Spirit to give us wisdom and discernment in these trying times.”
