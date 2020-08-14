A Greenville house of worship is hosting a drive-thru donation event this weekend to collect school supplies for students and to support Women In Need/WIN — the domestic violence shelter supporting Hunt, Rains and Rockwall counties.
The United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall St. in Greenville, will be collecting and delivering items between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Because of construction along Stonewall, the church is hosting the event next door on the parking lot of Bowie Elementary School.
The church will be collecting Play-Doh, black Bic pens, plastic folders with pockets and brads, Elmers 4 oz. glue and fat glue sticks, black and white composition books-wide-ruled, 24 count Crayola crayons, Lysol spray, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, drawstring backpacks, bottled water and masks in all sizes for both children and adults.
The church is also accepting donations of bottled water and Gatorade for area firefighters.
